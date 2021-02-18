GeoCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,030.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $14,030.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.06 or 0.00439621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041302 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,655.19 or 1.00013277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.