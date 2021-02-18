Giant (GIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,318.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Giant has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $145,238.55 and approximately $12,318.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019538 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.