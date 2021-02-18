Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

