Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
