Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GIL stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.