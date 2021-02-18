Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$35.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60.

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

