Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$35.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.