Glaukos (GKOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.
In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
