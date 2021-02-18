Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Five Below makes up about 3.1% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,389. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $198.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

