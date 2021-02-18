Global Digital Content (GDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,951.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $21,951.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.00439275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

