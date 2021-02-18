Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Shares Down 2.2%

Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $34.20. 23,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 7,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.77% of Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

