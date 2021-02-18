Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 5,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Prudential PLC owned 2.27% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

