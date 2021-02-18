Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.16. 12,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 21,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

