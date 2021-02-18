Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.60.

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.92. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $230.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

