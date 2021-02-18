Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.
GMED stock traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 14,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,933. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.
In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.