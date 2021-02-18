Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

GMED stock traded down $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 14,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,933. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

