GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 1,500 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $13,303.53.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,562. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

