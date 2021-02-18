Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 8.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.85. 155,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,136,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
