Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 8.7%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.85. 155,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,136,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Golar LNG by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,701 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 33.9% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

