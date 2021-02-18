Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 70,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,530,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
