Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.93. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,548,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $137.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.