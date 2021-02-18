Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 5.7%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.15. 105,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 656,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

