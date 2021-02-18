GoldFund Market Capitalization Reaches $207,599.16 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 141% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $207,599.16 and $3,229.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007065 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008820 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

