Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

