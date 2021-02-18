Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.62. 948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at $190,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

