Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $110.29 on Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 99% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $110.29 or 0.00212452 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.12 or 0.00884383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.17 or 0.04935379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 360,666 coins and its circulating supply is 12,568 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

Goose Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

