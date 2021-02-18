Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Cap Tops $33,564.23

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $33,564.23 and approximately $166.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

