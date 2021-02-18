Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 2957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.35.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

