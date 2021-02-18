Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$1.78. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 197,508 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

