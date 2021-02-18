Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

