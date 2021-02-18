Gray Television (GTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

