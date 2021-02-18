Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

