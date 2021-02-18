Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,498.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 429,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.