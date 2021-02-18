Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Purchases $14,792.50 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 610 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $14,792.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $269,781.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

