GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Price Down 12.6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 200,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,440,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

