Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 18,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 118,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

