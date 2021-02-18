Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.11

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.11 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 580293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.82. The company has a market capitalization of £261.36 million and a P/E ratio of -140.91.

In other news, insider Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

About Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

