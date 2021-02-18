Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.80

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) (LON:GRIO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.80 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 65.95 ($0.86). Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) shares last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.86), with a volume of 238,089 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Plc (GRIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.