Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of GPI opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $283,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,902. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

