Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $107,955.00 in Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00.

GRUB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,768. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 3,523.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,212 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Grubhub by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

