Grupo Supervielle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 10,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 25,780% compared to the average daily volume of 41 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 555,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,825. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $218.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Santander lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

