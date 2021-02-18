GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 318008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAH. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 960,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

