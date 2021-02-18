GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 813,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 580,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter.
GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
