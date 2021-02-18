GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 29%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded down 29% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.79. 195,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 994,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GTT Communications by 120.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

