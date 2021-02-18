GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 29%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded down 29% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.79. 195,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 994,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GTT Communications by 120.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 421.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.