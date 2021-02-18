Guider One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $28,252.17 and $19.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00840272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00036239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006971 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.81 or 0.04974221 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.