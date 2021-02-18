Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $4.41. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 22,447 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

