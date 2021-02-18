Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,883 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.