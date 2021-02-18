Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 517,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,211,000. Unilever comprises about 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,095,000.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,522. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

