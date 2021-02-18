Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 292,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $318.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

