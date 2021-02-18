Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,834 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of BCE worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 577,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 698,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 430,614 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 2,504.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 99,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 33,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,049. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

