Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $52.15. 714,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

