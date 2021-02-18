Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $438.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.22. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.