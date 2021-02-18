Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.86. 324,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

