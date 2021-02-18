Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,960 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 638,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

